× Dillsboro car accident claims life of Aurora man

DILLSBORO, Ind. – The Indiana State Police responded Saturday to a two vehicle crash on US 50 in Dillsboro.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. District 42 troopers arrived at the scene of a crash involving two drivers. According to police, a white 1998 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Walter Vinson, 62, of Aurora, crossed the intersection of Front St. and US 50 and was struck by another car.

The other driver, identified as Kimberly Honeycutt, 41, collided with the Vinson’s driver’s side at the intersection.

Vinson was transported to the Dearborn County Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Honeycutt and two juvenile passengers in her vehicle were checked out by medical personnel for injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The crash is still under investigation.