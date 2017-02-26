Police release audio recording of suspect in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

Drier and warmer Sunday ahead

Happy Sunday! The snow has ended and we are waking up to mostly clear skies and temperatures near 20. Clouds will increase this afternoon as highs climb into the mid/upper 40s.

Overnight a disturbance moving up from the southwest will bring rain showers and a few snowflakes back to the area.

Scattered rain will continue into Monday afternoon but no severe storms are expected.

A more potent system impacts the area Tuesday and a few severe storms are possible, large hail and damaging winds are the main concerns.

Today starts a warming trend that continues into midweek. Behind the cold front Wednesday temperatures cool down for the rest of the work week.

