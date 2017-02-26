IN Focus: Banks discusses social media legislation requiring background checks

INDIANAPOLIS - Should federal officials be required to review the social media accounts of people applying for visas to come to the United States?
Freshman congressman Jim Banks (R-IN) thinks it's common sense, and he's proposed new legislation that would require the Department of Homeland Security to do just that.
“We must have confidence that those entering our country do not intend us harm,” said Banks. “Directing Homeland Security to review visa applicants’ social media before granting them access to our country is common sense. Employers vet job candidates this way, and I think it’s time we do the same for visa applicants.”
Banks' proposal would require DHS to include as part of the background check process:
In the video above, Banks discusses his proposal and other issues making news in Washington.