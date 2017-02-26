× Man found shot to death outside east side church

INDIANAPOLIS –Metro police say a man was shot to death outside an east side church Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. police responded to a call of shots fired at East 10th Street and North Gray Street.

That scene is just outside the Neighborhood Fellowship Church.

When officers arrived, they found a male in his late 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are starting their investigation.

Investigators say so far they have no ID, no leads, and no witnesses.

Police are asking anyone who might have information on this shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

On Monday police say they will check with the church to see if they have any security cameras that may have recorded the crime.