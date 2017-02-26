Police release audio recording of suspect in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

NASA discovers exoplanets

Posted 2:30 PM, February 26, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind -- NASA recently announced the discovery of a batch of seven earth-sized exoplanets orbiting a dwarf star. Three of them were declared "habitable zones." But what does that mean? Greg McCauley from Link Observatory in Mooresville stopped by to explain why this is big news.