NASA discovers exoplanets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind -- NASA recently announced the discovery of a batch of seven earth-sized exoplanets orbiting a dwarf star. Three of them were declared "habitable zones." But what does that mean? Greg McCauley from Link Observatory in Mooresville stopped by to explain why this is big news.
