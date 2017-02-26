× Passenger arrested after fleeing with car in traffic stop

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind–Sheriff deputies arrested a woman passenger who fled in a car police stopped for speeding early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Bartholomew County Sgt. Gary Knoef spotted a speeding vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on US 31 near Interstate 65.

The driver and passenger were ordered out of the vehicle when officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The passenger, Loniesha Dycus Mays of Indianapolis, reportedly jumped in the driver’s seat and sped away from the traffic stop.

One deputy stayed with the driver while the second deputy pursued the fleeing vehicle.

According to Deputy Leah Burton, Mays speeds quickly exceeded 90 mph while driving recklessly in and out of traffic on the interstate.

The pursuit was terminated when the deputy made an assessment of undo risk of life and property.

Approximately 34 minutes after the initial traffic stop, Whiteland Police officers spotted the vehicle and Mays at the Flying J Truck Stop in Whiteland, Indiana.

A syringe and marijuana were located in the vehicle.

Mays ways arrested on several preliminary charges that include resisting law enforcement by vehicle, reckless driving, driving while suspended prior, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, possession of a syringe and marijuana.