Person killed in hit-and-run crash on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident on the city’s southwest side Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Kentucky Avenue and South Holt Road around 8:25 p.m.

Investigators say a 35-year-old Asian woman was crossing Kentucky Avenue away from a crosswalk and was struck by a woman driving an SUV. That driver stayed at the scene and waited for police.

A witness told police they saw a second vehicle strike the fallen pedestrian in the street and drag the body some distance and then fled the scene.

Police say they have no description on the second vehicle at this time.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.