× Putnamville Troopers spend Saturday with disabled students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – State troopers from the Putnamville post took time Saturday to hang out with a group of 45 disabled men and women at the Terre Haute Happiness Bag Facility.

During the heartwarming day, troopers and participants from Happiness Bag shared camaraderie, lunch and fun during several games of basketball.

Dance entertainment during half-time was also provided by students of HB known as the Happiness Bag Hipsters. At the end of the day, troopers presented the athletes and dancers with achievement medals.

Happiness Bag Incorporated is an independent, not for profit, United Way agency that provides recreational and educational programs and services to individuals with mental and/or physical disabilities in the Wabash Valley.