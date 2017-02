× $31 billion budget proposal passes House, moves to Senate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A two-year budget plan is moving forward after passing through the House Monday afternoon.

It’s a $31 billion budget proposal which includes increases for the education, Pre-K and state police budgets.

It would also raise the state’s cigarette tax by one dollar per pack.

The budget passed 68-29. The plan now moves to the Senate, where some changes will likely be made over the next few weeks.