Authorities investigate bomb threat at Jewish Community Center on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at the Jewish Community Center on the north side of Indianapolis.

According to the JCC website, the building, located at 6701 Hoover Road, received a bomb threat around 10:20 a.m. Everyone evacuated the premises, and all members are safe and secure.

We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.