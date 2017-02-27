× Campus Parkway bridge beams to be set over Interstate 69

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. –Drivers traveling I-69 Monday and Tuesday nights should get ready for overnight travel delays as contractors plan to set beams on both nights for widening the Campus Parkway (Exit 210) bridge over Interstate 69 as part of the I-69 Major Moves 2020 project.

Large cranes will hoist six sections of beams over the interstate. The sections will be spliced together to create three beams spanning the interstate, each of which weighs about 22 tons and measures 253 feet long.

Starting tonight after 9 p.m., one lane will be closed and traffic will be slowed by pilot vehicles on northbound I-69 approaching Campus Parkway (Exit 210) as crews lift new bridge beams over the interstate.

Starting Tuesday night after 9 p.m., one lane will be closed and traffic will be slowed by pilot vehicles on southbound I-69 approaching Campus Parkway (Exit 210) as crews lift new bridge beams over the interstate.

All traffic restrictions are expected to be complete before 6 a.m. each morning. Motorists should plan for slow traffic and short delays or seek alternate routes during these times.