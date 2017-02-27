Police release audio recording of suspect in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

Celebrate Strawberry Day with homemade Strawberry Pop-Tarts

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Homemade Strawberry Pop-Tarts
Yield: Makes about 8 StrawberryPop-Tarts
Ingredients
For the crust
  • 1 1/2 cup flour
  • 5 Tablespoon Challenge butter, cold and cut up
  • 1/4 cup shortening, cold and cut up
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 4 Tablespoon ice cold water
*Or 1 box refrigerated pie crust, using both rolls inside box
For the filling
  • Egg wash (egg + 2 Tablespoons milk)
  • 1/2 cup strawberry preserves
For the glaze
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon milk
Directions
For the crust
  • Add flour, butter, shortening and salt to food processor. Pulse in 3-second intervals until combined. Mixture will appear like sand.
  • Add in water and pulse again–just until the dough starts to get crumbly and stick together.
  • Dump the dough into a bowl and form it into a ball with your hands.
  • Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes.
  • Roll out dough so it’s about 1/8 inch thick. Use a knife to trim the edges of the dough so it looks like a rectangle.
  • Cut 16 equal-sized rectangles into the dough.
For the filling
  • Brush each rectangle lightly with egg wash.
  • Add a Tablespoon of strawberry preserves to the center of half of the rectangles and spread, leaving 1/2 inch from edges.
  • Place another rectangle on top (egg wash side down) and seal the edges with your fingers.
  • Use a fork to crimp and seal the edges and gently poke the top with a fork a few times to allow the steam to escape.
  • Refrigerate the pop-tarts for about 20 minutes and preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Remove from refrigerator, brush with egg wash, and bake for 22 to 24 minutes or until golden brown.
For the glaze
  • Whisk to combine powdered sugar and milk, glaze should be very thick but still spreadable.
  • Decorate cooled pop-tarts with glaze and sprinkles.
  • Store pastries in air tight container for up to one week.
*If using refrigerated pie crust, skip to the part in directions that requires you to shape pie dough into rectangle.