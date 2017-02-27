× Child finds loaded Glock at Richmond elementary school

RICHMOND, Ind. – A child found a loaded handgun at a Richmond elementary school late Sunday afternoon.

The Glock handgun had a round in the chamber when the child discovered it in a bush at Vaile Elementary School, according to police reports.

The child picked up the gun, flagged down a police officer and handed the weapon over without incident, according to Kicks 96. Officers checked the serial number and determined the gun had not been stolen.

There was a weekend shooting about five blocks away from where the child found the gun, but police couldn’t say if the gun was used in that incident.