Colts defensive lineman David Parry arrested on DUI, robbery charges in Arizona

Posted 9:38 PM, February 27, 2017, by , Updated at 09:57PM, February 27, 2017
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Indianapolis Colt David Parry was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday.

The 6’2” nose tackle is facing several charges including robbery, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and theft of a means of transportation.

The 24-year-old defensive lineman played collegiately at Stanford before being nabbed by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

