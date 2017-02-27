× ‘Indestructible’ Nokia 3310 returns with color screen, 1 month of standby time

What’s old is new again.

Take the Nokia 3310, for instance. Unveiled over the weekend at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, the relaunched phone is the successor to the venerable Nokia 3310 that launched 17 years ago.

That phone was widely praised for its durability—with some calling it “indestructible.” Anticipation for a new version of the phone has been at fever pitch since news of the release leaked earlier this year, according to the Guardian.

HMD Global is responsible for the new phone after licensing the Nokia brand last year. Several former Nokia employees work for the company, and HMD president Florian Seiche said a revamped Nokia 3310 was a frequent request from customers who wanted a simple, durable phone.

The 3310 was a cell phone staple in the 2000s and sold more than 100 million units.

The new version is not a pure remake of the original, however.

The new 3310 has a slightly larger screen, and it’s also in color this time. The phone includes a camera on the back, which was lacking in the original version. It’s about half as thick as the original and is rated for 22 hours of talk time and one month of standby time.

The phone will be available in four colors, including the original navy blue. It includes “Snake,” a simple mobile game that was included on the original. Like the revamped phone, “Snake” has also received an update.

The Nokia 3310 will cost $52, according to CNBC. It will launch in the second quarter of 2017, the company said.