Indiana-born country singer Clayton Anderson’s music video debuts on CMT

Bedford native and Indiana University grad Clayton Anderson got some help from CMT in debuting his new video.

The video for the Indiana-born country singer’s “In the Dark” dropped Friday on the cable network.

“Oh, yeah!” Anderson said in a video posted on Twitter. “I cannot believe that this video is out on CMT. Thank you so much. Unbelievable to sit here and get to watch this thing on TV! Amazing. Absolutely amazing.”

“I hope everybody loves it!”

It wasn’t that long ago that that Anderson was playing local parties and bars. He almost gave up on his music dream before giving it one last go in Kenny Chesney’s Next Big Star competition in Cincinnati. He walked away from that contest a winner and moved to Nashville to give it another shot.

His debut album, 2011’s Torn Jeans & Tailgates, was released independently. Since then, he’s released Right Where I Belong (February 2014) and Only to Borrow (November 2016).

Anderson will perform a pair of concerts in Indianapolis at the Rathskeller in March. He’ll return in May for the Indy 500 Legends Day Concert with Keith Urban and Dustin Lynch.

Other upcoming tour dates including Nashville and Chicago. He’s due to perform a free concert in Rushville in September as part of the “Live by the Levee Summer Concert Series” at Riverside Park Amphitheater.

Learn more at his website.