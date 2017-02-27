× Investigators say tips in Delphi murder investigation near 10,000; reward up to $96,000

DELPHI, Ind. – Indiana State Police say the reward to find the suspect who killed two Delphi teens has increased to $96,000 — that’s an increase of nearly $40,000 since Friday. Police also say they’ve received close to 10,000 tips.

Over the weekend, several initiatives were made to draw in more tips for the case. Authorities recorded a radio ad that is being broadcast in all of Indiana, and Indiana State Police stopped drivers in the Delphi area to hand out fliers with pictures and the tip line information.

.@IndStatePolice stopping drivers in #Delphi handing out fliers with pics and info on tip line. pic.twitter.com/dxl3OyjW0N — Shannon Houser (@Shannon_Houser) February 27, 2017

The Indiana State Police Alliance established an account where people can donate to the reward fund. If you would like to donate, checks should be made payable to the Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation. Put “Delphi Reward” on the memo line and mail your donation to:

Indiana State Police Alliance

1415 Shelby Street

Indianapolis, IN, 46203

Anyone with information in the case should call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 1-844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Police said information can be reported anonymously.

The line is now manned by the FBI Major Case Contact Center in Washington, D.C. Callers will have to follow a few prompts to report their information.