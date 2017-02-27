× Johnson County man arrested after stealing ammunition, leading police on chase

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A man was arrested in Johnson County Sunday after he allegedly stole items from Meijer and led police on a chase.

According to police, at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, a Johnson County deputy responded to a theft at Meijer, located at 150 Marlin Dr. in Greenwood. The suspect, identified as Wayne Gebhart, 50, reportedly left Meijer in a tan Ford F-150.

Police located Gebhart and attempted to pull him over on Sable Ridge Dr., but allegedly he refused and a pursuit began.

Gebhart then led police to a business parking lot near Fry Rd. where he hit a police car and began to flee on foot. He reportedly took off into a wooded-area and then fell into a nearby creek.

As officers approached, he exited the woods and was apprehended on Whispering Trails by multiple officers.

According to a police report, Gebhart confirmed he stole a variety of alcohol, ammunition and knives to finance his heroin addiction.

He was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, driving as a habitual traffic offender, leaving the scene of an accident and theft with prior convictions. Gebhart was transferred to Johnson County Jail.