Nearly 2 million Hoosiers are eligible to file taxes for free

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With tax season coming up, the state is offering Hoosiers the ability to file their taxes for free.

The Indiana Department of Revenue is once again offering free federal and state tax filing through www.freefile.dor.in.gov.

Residents with an adjusted gross income of $64,000 or less in 2016 will qualify to file for free.

“Using INfreefile is a great way for hardworking Hoosiers to save money,” Karickhoff said.

“Every dollar counts on a tight budget, and this tool provided by the state will help Hoosiers file their taxes without incurring an additional expense.”

Filing taxes online is a safe, secure and quick method that allows a tax return to be processed in 12 to 14 days, as opposed to a paper application, which can take up to 12 weeks.

If taxpayers have questions or concerns about their returns, they should contact the department by calling 317-232-2240 or emailing individualtaxassistance@dor.in.gov.