Police continue to search woods for evidence in Delphi double homicide

DELPHI, IND. – Everyday that passes without an arrest, investigators continue to sweep for new clues that could be the missing piece that helps solve the double murder of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German.

“We want to get this case solved today. I wake up every morning thinking today is going to be that day,” said ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum.

The day of an arrest that we have all been waiting for has not come just yet. It has been two weeks since a volunteer searcher found the bodies of Abby and Libby on a 40 acre lot of private property.

“I want people to know that we are looking for the murderer or murderers of Libby and Abby,” said Sgt. Slocum.

The crime scene tape is still up and marks the circular plot of land where the girls bodies were found. For two weeks police have combed every inch of the woods from the Monon High Bridge where the girls were last seen to the spot where they were found. Investigators are using several resources at the large outdoor scene.

“In this particular case we are not saying the young ladies were out there for an extended period of time. So, that obviously helps but anytime you are dealing with an outside crime scene you have to factor in the elements whether it is wind, rain, debris, animals, things like that,” said Sgt. Slocum.

As police continue to search for clues, tips are rolling in. The reward is up to nearly $100K and counting. People calling in from all over the world to stand up and give Abby and Libby a voice that they had taken away.

“If someone is on the fence about giving information I want them to know these are two little girls, these are not just people you see on the news. These were two little girls on February 13th who went out to enjoy a trail in Northern Indiana and they were murdered,” said Sgt. Slocum.

If you have information on the case call the tip line at (844)-459-5786