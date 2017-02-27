Police seek man caught on camera stealing 100 pounds of copper wire in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Grant County are investigating a copper wire theft from earlier this month.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the theft happened on Feb. 2, when a man stole about 100 pounds of copper wire from someone’s property.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the man, who wore a green military-style jacket, blue jeans, navy blue hoodie, black stocking cap and work gloves. Police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and can earn a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment in a felony case.