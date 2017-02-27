× Tracking showers early today! Heavier rain and storms return Tuesday…

Spotty showers to greet you this Monday morning. Nothing too heavy and widely, widely scattered, so not all will see the rain chances! Most of this rain activity will be moving out around noon and most will fall from Indianapolis and points south. Temperatures are cool but still fairly decent of late February! Here is your day planner:

Expect a mainly dry evening under rather overcast skies. Rain returns overnight and into Tuesday morning. Along with rain chances increasing, a boost in our temperatures will be coming tomorrow with highs surging into the upper 60’s. Rain and storms will intensify late in the day and into the overnight (Wednesday morning), along with a stronger cold front. Rain could be quite heavy in spots and some storms could be very gusty! The Storm Prediction Center has targeted a large chunk of Indiana in a slight risk for severe weather. Local flooding and severe wind gusts remain the largest concern, along with larger sized hail in spots.

Falling temperatures early Wednesday, as a winter feel returns with some weak snow chances through Thursday morning! March comes in roaring…