× Two IMPD motorcycle officers in good condition after northwest side crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle officers were injured Monday after being struck by a car.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. at Lafayette Road and Pike Plaza on the northwest side.

IMPD says the two officers were “just going down the road” when they were hit. The officers were not seriously injured and are said to be in good condition.

#IMPDNOW: Two motorcycle officers hit by a car @ Lafayette Rd & Pike Plaza currently listed in stable condition … — IMPD (@IMPD_News) February 27, 2017

This story is developing.