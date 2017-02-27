Warmest February ever to close – warm; Monitoring severe storm threat Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A RECORD FEBRUARY

A new warm up is underway. Good Monday evening everyone! We will finish off the month of February well above normal and head to the record books as the warmest February ever!

February 2017 is ready to enter the record books as the warmest on record (just ahead of 1930 and 1882) with a an average temperature of 11-degrees per day above normal.

South winds will blow Tuesday bringing temperatures up to the middle 60s - again - and increasing the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Many rain-free hours are expected Tuesday.