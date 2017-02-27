Warmest February ever to close – warm; Monitoring severe storm threat Wednesday

A RECORD FEBRUARY
A new warm up is underway. Good Monday evening everyone! We will finish off the month of February well above normal and head to the record books as the warmest February ever!
February 2017 is ready to enter the record books as the warmest on record (just ahead of 1930 and 1882) with a an average temperature of 11-degrees per day above normal.
South winds will blow Tuesday bringing temperatures up to the middle 60s - again - and increasing the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Many rain-free hours are expected Tuesday.
STORM THREAT RETURNS
The threat of strong or severe storms is being monitored again targeting the late night to early morning hours Wednesday. A 'slight risk' of severe storms is out-looked for Indiana again from the Storm Prediction Center through Wednesday morning.
Gusty storms are possible despite the time of the day fueled by a strong jet stream wind and a approaching cold front. The storms are expected to reach peak coverage before sunrise Wednesday. We will keep you up to date!
WINTER ENDS (SORT OF)
Tuesday marks the final day of meteorological winter. We use the months of December, January and February, the cold months as the winter season. To date this has been an amazing one.
December opened and quickly turned cold. The largest snow of the season fell on the 13th with 3.9". Since then it's been extended warm spells in January and the warmest February on record. To date snowfall for the season is over 14" below normal.