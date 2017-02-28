11 injured after van crashes into high school marching band during Mardi Gras parade in Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. – Eleven members of a high school marching band were injured—three critically—after a van plowed into them during a Mardi Gras parade Tuesday.

According to WALA, the incident happened just as the parade was beginning around 10 a.m. Witnesses said a white van drove into the Gulf Shores High School marching band and ran over some of the band members.

The city of Gulf Shores canceled the Mardi Gras parade, saying U.S. 59 was closed in the immediate vicinity of the crash.

In a Facebook post, the city wrote that there was “a traffic incident with multiple injuries” during the parade.