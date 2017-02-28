× Bishop-Elect offering ‘Ashes on the Go’ for Ash Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’re too busy for church service during Ash Wednesday, there’s a way to get your ashes quick and easy.

The new Bishop-Elect of the Episcopal Diocese of Indianapolis, Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows, will being giving out “Ashes on the Go” Wednesday on Monument Circle.

She will be on the sidewalk in front of Christ Church Cathedral from Noon – 1 p.m.

“I’ve had the privilege of distributing ashes on the streets of Chicago when I served there and have found that these can be profoundly holy moments, especially for those lives make it difficult to attend a traditional service,” reflected Baskerville-Burrows.

Ashes will also be handed out in the morning from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.