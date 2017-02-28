Indy woman buys scratch-off ticket worth $500,000 at Hoosier Lottery headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman’s decision to buy a pair of scratch-off tickets at Hoosier Lottery headquarters paid off to the tune of $500,000.

Joyce Griffin bought a pair of $10 $5,000 Frenzy Multiplier tickets last Wednesday. She and her husband, Bob, returned home for lunch, and Joyce scratched off the tickets. She couldn’t quite believe what she saw.

“What does that look like to you?” she asked her husband.

They realized they’d won the $500,000 prize and went back to lottery headquarters to claim the prize just hours after buying the tickets.

Joyce said she plans to pay off bills and buy her husband a new truck for his birthday. They’re also considering using the winnings to take some trips.

Two top prizes of $500,000 remain on the $10 $5,000 Frenzy Multiplier Scratch-off as of Feb. 23, according to the lottery. The estimated overall odds of winning a prize in the game are 1 in 3.60.