NFL Scouting Combine set to take over Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NFL world will descend on Indianapolis for the annual Scouting Combine where hundreds of potential pros hope to impress team officials.

The cream of the college crop will not only hit the field for speed and agility drills, but the athletes, brought in by NFL invitation, will undergo question-and-answer sessions as well as gym work.

The on-field work takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium, while the meetings with NFL officials and media are held at the convention center.

A handful of area athletes are taking part, they include:

Devine Redding, RB, IU

Dan Feeney, OL, IU

DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

Jarron Jones, DL, Notre Dame

Isaac Rochell, DL, Notre Dame

Krishawn Hogan, WR, Marian (Warren Central)

Jon Toth, OL, Kentucky (Brebeuf Jesuit)

The League has also invited fans to take part and watch some of the festivities. If interested, visit the NFL.com/CombineFMP to download your Fan Mobile Pass.

The event runs from Mar. 1 through Mar. 5.