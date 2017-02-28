Police seek suspects who robbed north side CVS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police need help identifying a pair of men wanted in a robbery case.

According to IMPD, the men entered the CVS located at 119 W. 56th St. on Jan. 18, 2017. They jumped the counter and demanded narcotics. While the men implied they were armed, police said they didn’t display a weapon.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the men.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.