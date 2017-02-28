× Predicted price tag of new criminal justice complex expected Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS,Ind.– Tuesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is expected to announce an early price tag for the proposed Marion County Criminal Justice Complex.

It’s the deadline for the mayor’s criminal justice task force to announce the rough scope of the project and cost for the new jail and extended facilities. This early figure will be an estimate of the total cost. Hogsett’s administration has until March 31st to create and submit a financial and construction model for the campus.

Hogsett settled on the location for the complex last month; the former Citizens Energy plan on East Prospect St. The site is 140-acres with easy access to roads.

Plans for the site include a new jail, sheriff’s office, courthouse, and additional office and agency space. But before they break ground, the site needs to finish it’s environmental cleanup to remedy years of industrial use and waste.

Estimates to construct the entire campus could be around half a billion dollars–about the same price as the construction of Lucas Oil Stadium back in the mid-2000’s.

The Hogsett administration expects to save $35 million each year after its office space is consolidated.