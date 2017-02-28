× Purdue sweeps Indiana, wins share of Big Ten title

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue is Big Ten champion after a season sweep of rival Indiana.

The Boilermakers knocked off the Hoosiers 86-75 in West Lafayette behind another impressive performance from Caleb Swanigan. The sophomore posted 21 points and 10 rebounds in what could be his last game at Mackey Arena if he turns pro as expected.

Dakota Mathias added 19 points, as Purdue, now 24-6 and 13-4 in league play cruised over a Hoosier team short-handed and foul-plagued.

The victory clinches the school’s 23rd men’s Big Ten title, one more than Indiana and most in conference history.

The victory also gives the 16th ranked Boilers the top seed in next week’s Big Ten conference tournament at Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

Indiana was led by James Blackmon Jr. with 16 points, as the Hoosiers fall to 16-14 overall and 6-11 in conference play.

Both schools wrap up the regular season this weekend, IU at Ohio State Saturday afternoon, while Purdue plays for the outright league title Sunday in Evanston against Northwestern.