× Spotty showers and storms today…heaviest, strongest arrives overnight!

Tracking showers and storms around this morning, as temperatures hover in the middle 40’s! Although a wet start, I don’t expect to see rain with us all day. In fact, larger gaps of drier hours should be anticipated for the afternoon. As the rain takes a break and winds turn breezy from the south, the feel of spring returns with highs in the upper 60’s! Here is your breakdown…

Stronger storms appear likely tonight and into the overnight hours! Damaging winds within these storms could easily make their way to the surface and peak at 60+mph. Along with severe winds, heavy rain and hail will be embedded in the taller storm structures. Have a game plan for the overnight, as the strongest could hit between 2:00 am-9:00 am!

The cold front will be through the state tomorrow (Wednesday) morning and temperatures will be tumbling quickly! More showers will be around through our Wednesday. Some chances return to the end the workweek!