× Tracking a Spring-like storm; Severe weather threat overnight

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT

A cloudy and damp afternoon and evening but changes are coming as a strong Spring-like storm system approaches later tonight.

The threat of severe weather is on the rise as a warm front moves north through the state this evening. Tornado watches have been issued Tuesday through 11 pm est in western Indiana. There is a threat for thunderstorms to develop and produce a tornadoes near and along the northbound warm front early tonight.

There is a large portion of the Midwest outlined by the Storm Prediction Center for the threat of severe t-storms overnight and into early Wednesday morning.