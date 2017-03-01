× Antelope Club cited for selling Yuengling early

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Antelope Club of Indianapolis was recently cited by the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission for selling Yuengling.

Yuengling is only available on the east coast, but is coming to Indiana starting on Mar. 6.

““We regret this indiscretion on our part. We own what we were doing was wrong, and we have accepted our punishment. Fortunately, Yuengling has decided to come to Indiana, so we will legally be able to sell it again starting next week.” said Brad Klopfenstein, General Manager of Antelope Club.

“A number of our members enjoyed this beer, but that still does not excuse the fact that we shouldn’t have jumped the gun.”

Yuengling is the oldest operating brewery in the United States, established in 1829.