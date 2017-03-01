Despite Delphi reward, some may fear speaking up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The reward for information leading to whoever killed Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi has now topped $200,000. On Wednesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay and former player Pat McAffee donated a combined $97,000 to the fund, putting that reward amount to where it stands now.

It’s an incredible amount of money showing just how much investigators need the public’s help; but despite that, some experts say there are people may still be worried about telling police what they know.

They say "money talks" but when it comes to serious crimes, that’s not always the case. When somebody knows something about a crime, it usually comes down to one of two things that keep them clammed up.

“One of them is fear, and that’s where the anonymous part comes in, and the other is apathy, they just don’t want to get involved in the system,” said Central Indiana Crime Stoppers Director Steve Dubois, who can’t comment directly on what’s happening in Delphi because it’s not a Crime Stoppers case. Despite that, he understands how much a reward can help people to speak up.

“Rewards have a tendency to push them over that bump,” said Dubois. The Delphi murders reward is being handled by Indiana State Police.

“It seems every time we have a change in anything in this case, when we released the voice, when we released the photograph naming that person as a suspect, people seem to want to get involved a little more, so as we’re increasing this reward [and] we’re continuing to receive information,” said State Police Sergeant Tony Slocum.

Their hope is that this amount of money spurs someone to pick up the phone and call.

Dubois says in any case, assuring anonymity is key; adding that any tip will be investigated before an arrest is made.

“No one is going to jail just because you call,” said Dubois, “no one is.”

So far, State Police have received almost 10,000 tips. Yet, they’re still looking for that one which will tip the case in their favor.

“We all know what is normal in our surroundings, we all know what feels right,” said Dubois, “and if you get that feeling that something’s not right, that’s when you probably need to tell somebody.”

The tip line number is 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous.