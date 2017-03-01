× March opens with a colder and snowy weather on the way; Winter ends 10th warmest on record

WINDY AND COLD Cold weather is returning on this first day of March behind brisk west-northwest winds. This is the warmest open to a March in 20 years but the spring-like warmth is long gone. Reaching the lower 60s before sunrise, we have been falling Wednesday afternoon and will drop to near 30° by sunrise. Factor in the wind at it will feel over 40-degrees colder by sunrise Thursday.

CHECKING IN ON WINTER

We close the books unofficially on winter – using the cold weather months of December, January and February, meteorological winter ended yesterday. It is headed to the record books tied for the 10th warmest ever closing the ‘season’ with the warmest February on record. 68% of the day were above normal since December 1st.

Mach is underway – a month that gains another 1 hour and 8 minutes of daylight. It’s the fastest warming month of the year – from 45° on the first to 58 by months end.

MARCH – A WARMER MONTH

By all accounts March begins to bring more frequent shots of spring-like air. But we have been spoiled by a February that produced the most 60-degree days on record and even two 70-degree days.

SHOTS OF SNOW

It will feel and even look more like winter to close the work week. Behind the departing storm that produced over 1000 storms reports the past two days, colder air is returning.

We have been watching the upper Midwest, a ‘clipper’ storm will dive south and bring a stripe of snow through central Indiana late Thursday night into Friday morning.

A coating to just over 1″ of snow is possible by daybreak Friday. off 8 various computers the average for Indianapolis is at .7″ with a range of .3″ to 1.2″.