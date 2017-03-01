Millennials may be at greater risk for colorectal cancer, study finds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Millennials may be at a greater risk for developing colorectal cancer, according to a new study by the American Cancer Society.

While colorectal rates are going down for people over 50, they are increasing for young adults.

Researchers found a 20-year-old born in 1990 had double the risk of developing colon cancer than a 20-year-old born in 1950. That same millennial was also at four times more risk of developing rectal cancer.

Researchers aren't sure exactly why, but they hope the study will spread more awareness.

"It's interesting that the increase in colorectal cancer in young adults coincides with the obesity epidemic," said lead researcher and epidemiologist Rebecca Siegel. "But we can't know for sure until further research is done."

The American Cancer Society is reviewing its screening guidelines in light of the new data. Right now, doctors suggest getting colonoscopy at age 50.