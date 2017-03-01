× National Weather Service confirms early morning storms spurred EF-2 tornado in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – The National Weather Service says it’s found evidence that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Lawrence County Wednesday morning.

Officials believe it occurred at approximately 5:37 a.m. near 7 SE Mitchell, with a max wind speed of 130 miles per hour.

The estimated length of the tornado’s path was .58 miles. It reportedly collapsed three metal chicken barns and damaged or destroyed some outbuildings.