New rehab and treatment center aims to fight Indiana’s drug epidemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A new drug rehab and alcohol addiction treatment center in central Indiana is helping Hoosiers on the road to recovery.

Hickory House, located at 5486 W US Highway 40 in Greenfield, is a multi-million dollar, 10,000 square-foot facility on a two-acre campus.

It’s goal is to tackle the state`s drug epidemic, which is currently the leading cause of injury deaths in Indiana.

Hickory House Clinical Director Lindsey White says it is the first and only drug and alcohol treatment center to offer private, luxury rooms and personalized treatment programs designed by a team of master-level clinicians.

They men and women with addiction and co-occurring disorders, and offers 36.5 hours of group therapy a week, compared to 30 hours at facilities nationwide.

American Senior Communities