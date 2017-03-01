Strong winds and colder temperatures after a stormy morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Severe storms moved through the Midwest overnight spawning tornadoes and causing significant wind damage. The storms weakened as they moved through central Indiana bringing mainly heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

A cold front sweeping through the state today will usher in colder air and drop temperatures during the afternoon.

Winds remain strong all day out of the west 10 - 30 mph.

Scattered showers will continue the rest of the day but the severe weather threat will continue to diminish.





Snow showers are possible late Thursday night into Friday morning. A light dusting to 1/2" is possible creating slick spots for the Friday morning commute.

A colder end to the work week as temperatures return to seasonal averages. Light snow is possible again Saturday morning with an afternoon warm up. Temperatures surge back to the upper 60s on Monday!