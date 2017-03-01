Strong winds topple barn in Boone County, bring down trees

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Storms pounded central Indiana late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen said parts of the county sustained damage from 65 mph winds.

“We woke up this morning, and we did have some weather alerts last night, and we do have some damage here in Boone County,” Nielsen said during a phone interview Wednesday morning.

Nielsen, who lives in the northeast part of the county, said that appeared to be the area primarily affected by the storms.

Nielsen shared photos of a barn that collapsed. He said strong winds also damaged roofs and brought down trees in the area.

According to Nielsen, the power went out in Zionsville after a downed tree hit a transformer. Overall, he believed the county fared well during the storm.

“We have our emergency management agency out today. They’re going to be surveying the damage along State Road 47 and the Zionsville area. They’ll have a better feel for the damage,” he said.

“To me, it looks like mostly out structures, out buildings that were damaged.”