Watch: Amazing full-court heave gives Central Christian Academy sectional win

EDINBURGH, Ind. – Hours before the official start of March, Central Christian Academy senior Josh Clanton decided to give us all a preview of the madness.

Central Christian Academy and Arlington High School met up in the first round of sectionals Tuesday night in Edinburgh. It was a tight game that looked like Arlington was going to squeak out a win after they hit a free throw to take a one point lead with a second left.

Josh Clanton had other plans.

He grabbed the rebound then chucked a full-court heave that went in to give Central Christian a 64-62 win. Witness the scene above courtesy of Nick Vincent.