A taste of winter the next few days with snow chances

Good Thursday everyone! Temperatures are running about 20 degrees colder this morning in the lower 30s. Northwesterly winds 10-15 mph are making it feel like the lower 20s, so grab the winter coats again this morning. Highs this afternoon only reach the lower 40s.

Overall it will be a mostly cloudy day with a few peaks of sunshine. Some flurries are possible today as a disturbance passes off to the north.

Another disturbance moves in overnight bringing another chance for some light snow. A dusting up to 1/2″ is possible especially in southwest areas.

Friday will be another cold day with highs in the upper 30s. Once again overnight as a wave passes through the state, snow showers will be possible into Saturday morning, light accumulations are possible.

After starting with some snow showers Saturday morning temperatures warm back into the upper 40s during the afternoon. 60s are even back to wrap up the weekend!