× BREAKING: Kokomo firefighters battling restaurant blaze

KOKOMO, Ind. — Firefighters battled a stubborn fire at a restaurant on the south side of Kokomo Thursday morning.

The incident happened about 3:30 a.m. Thursday at PASTArrific, in the 3000 block of S. Webster St. A witness told us the building is a standalone structure that is located near an apartment complex.

According to witness Melanie Henson, the upscale restaurant completed a significant remodeling project within the past few years, and she describes it as among the nicest eateries in the city. The restaurant opened in 1987 and has been a big part of the community since then.

No one was hurt in the fire, which burned for several hours Thursday morning, and flames were seen shooting from the roof of the business. A firefighter at the scene said he believes the fire started in the back of the building.