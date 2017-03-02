Columbus Muslim community holding Hijab Day to dispel misconceptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ind. - People of all faiths are invited to take part in a Hijab Day in Columbus this weekend as the City's Muslim community tries to answer questions and dispel any misconceptions about the Islamic faith.

The Islamic Society of Columbus is teaming up with the Unitarian Universalists Congregation of Columbus to hold the event. It happens this Saturday from 11 am till 2 pm at Viewpoint Books on 548 Washington St. The event is similar to World Hijab Day which happened on February 1st.

Folks are invited to try on a free scarf if they'd like and ask any questions about the faith.

“There’s been a lot of backlash against Muslims and against other people," said Hanna Omar, Vice President of Islamic Society of Columbus. "So right now we’re just trying to take a preemptive step in the Muslim community in Columbus to kind of educate non-Muslims about who we are.”