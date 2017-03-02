× Despite the warm winter March can bring some snow; Two shots of snow before the weekend

March is the fastest warming month the year. The average temperature on the first is 45° warming 13-degrees to 58° by the 31st.

March can be rather fickle to warm at times with snow and cold still possible. Just two years ago, March 2015 opened with 11″ of snow on the ground, 5.9″ falling on that day setting the record for the most snow for the date and the greatest snow depth so late in the season for Indianapolis.

We are no strangers to mid and late March snow storms. The largest single day snowfall for March came on March 19,1906 with 12.1″ of snowfall! As recent as 2013, 6.2″ of snow fell on the 24th setting a record for the date. The three day totals ending the 26th reached 9.2″ for Indianapolis!

However, on the warm side – March has produced the first 80° days of the season. The earliest 80-degree day on record for Indianapolis came March 8, 1974 (80°) with the warmest 85° set March 31,1981.

SLIM SNOW CHANCES

A few snow showers will scatter and diminish this evening. At times a few may produce a quick burst of snow. Further west a weakening ‘clipper’ system could bring a spell of patchy light snow but this system is trending drier.

A new cahcne of snow will accompany a passing warm front before sunrise Saturday. A quick shot of snow is possible then a warm front will pass bringing a windy warm up for the weekend.