Fetus dies after pregnant Indy woman is assaulted

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A case of domestic violence resulted in deadly consequences for an Indianapolis mother-to-be.

The victim told police she lost her unborn child after being assaulted by the baby’s father. The assault took place at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side.

Inside her apartment building, a pregnant woman claims she repeatedly punched during an attack by the father of her unborn child.

The victim says she went to the hospital a week later and after getting an ultrasound doctors informed her the 9-week-old fetus had died. The next day, the woman called to police to report the alleged battery.

That victim was still too shaken up to want to talk about the miscarriage on camera, but one legal expert says the father could face a number of a serious crimes.

“There are a lot of choices for prosecutors in what charges to bring,” said attorney Jack Crawford.

Right now, 38 states including Indiana have fetal homicide laws, but Indiana's law depends on the age and viability of the fetus to survive outside the mother.

“In this case, if the fetus is 9-10 weeks along, it’s not going to be deemed viable so the more serious statutes fall by the wayside,” said Crawford.

Crawford says in the end, prosecutors could simply charge the suspect with aggravated battery for harming the mother because young fetuses do not enjoy equal legal protections.

“If the fetus is viable, somewhere between 21 and 24 weeks along, all the laws change and murder or manslaughter could be brought,” said Crawford. “If the fetus is not viable, the charges are still serious but not as serious.”

So far the suspect has not been arrested or charged with a crime. IMPD detectives are still investigating the allegations.