HHGregg closing 88 stores, 3 distribution centers nationwide in bid to stay afloat

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis-based electronics retailer HHGregg announced plans to close 88 stores and three distribution centers.

The closings are expected to be complete by the middle of April and will affect about 1,500 workers. The closures don’t include any Indiana stores.

“We are strategically exiting markets and stores that are not financially profitable for us,” Robert J. Riesbeck, HHGregg’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “This is a proactive decision to streamline our store footprint in the markets where we have been, and will continue to be, important to our customers, vendor partners and communities.”

The chain said current inventory at the affected stores would be sold off in the coming weeks. Distribution centers in Brandywine, Md.; Miami, Fla.; and Philadelphia, Pa., will also shut down. The retailer said the distribution facilities will continue to support customer orders until all products have been delivered.

HHGregg faces the challenge of competing against online retailers and big-box stores. It’s lost money for the last two years and reported grim sales during the holiday shopping season. The company was de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange after failing to meet the minimum listing requirements, and bankruptcy is reportedly on the horizon, according to Bloomberg.

Here’s the list of locations set to close: