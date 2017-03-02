INDIANAPOLIS -- Millions of babies miss out on early brain development, but this month there's a new campaign to help raise awareness. It's called "March - read aloud month."
March – read aloud month
-
Proposed bill would give Indiana students designated moment to pray aloud
-
Commission clears judge in Brock Turner case of misconduct
-
Owen County man sentenced to 60 years for kidnapping, murder of toddler Shaylyn Ammerman
-
March Madness tips off in Indy as police crack down on impaired drivers
-
First 70-degree day still a month away, on average
-
-
Indiana House passes bill that would ‘put prayer back in schools’
-
Columbus North marching band raising money to perform at inaugural parade
-
Historically warm winter has golf courses opening up early
-
Racing team that won 2013 Indy 500 to auction off assets in March
-
Predicted price tag of new criminal justice complex to be announced Tuesday
-
-
Thousands gather in Washington for the March for Life; Pence to headline event, Trump to call in
-
March opens with a colder and snowy weather on the way; Winter ends 10th warmest on record
-
Nintendo Switch to be released on March 3, will cost $300