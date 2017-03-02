Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch back on market for $67 million

WATCH LIVE: Colts coach Chuck Pagano talks to media about team, scouting combine
Posted 8:32 AM, March 2, 2017, by
View of the closed gate of Michael Jackson's ranch, Neverland in Los Olivos, California on July 01, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Jackson died June 25, 2009, at age 50. AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. (AP) — Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch is back on the market with an asking price of $67 million.

The 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California, has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch. The listed price represents a significant cut from the $100 million it was on the market for last year.

In addition to a 12,000 square foot main residence and a 3,700 square foot pool house, the listing boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio. Other features on the ranch are a “Disney-style” train station, a fire house and a barn.

Jackson sold the ranch to Colony Capital prior to his 2009 death for $22.5 million. Colony Capital is headed by Thomas Barrack, a confidant and fundraiser for President Donald Trump.